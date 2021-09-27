D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175,910 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of D.R. Horton worth $105,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

