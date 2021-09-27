Dai (DAI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $401.75 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.46 billion and $401.75 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00123349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,459,147,763 coins and its circulating supply is 6,459,147,274 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

