Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €98.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

ETR:DAI opened at €74.28 ($87.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €74.19. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

