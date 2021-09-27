Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $324.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

