DAOstack (GEN) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $253,793.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,095.29 or 0.99972533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00087134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00051149 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001472 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002365 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.