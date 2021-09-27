Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $56.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.55.

PLAY opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

