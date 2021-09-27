Davis R M Inc. Acquires 7,430 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $57,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $490.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $495.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

