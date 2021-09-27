Davis R M Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 46.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,455,000 after purchasing an additional 278,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

NYSE:OSK opened at $106.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

