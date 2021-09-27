Davis R M Inc. Purchases 1,536 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $29,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.04.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

