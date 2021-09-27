Davis R M Inc. Purchases 73,926 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,926 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $224.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average is $221.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.