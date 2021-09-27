Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 9.2% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

V stock opened at $231.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

