Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 265.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,832.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,797.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,511.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,413.34 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.