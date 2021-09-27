Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 132,289 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 132,289 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 589,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,702. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

