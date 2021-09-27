Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.