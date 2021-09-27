Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 40,553 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $46,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200,072 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $215.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day moving average is $199.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.59 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

