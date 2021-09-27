Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 46,323 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Principal Financial Group worth $45,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 538.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $995,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $64.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

