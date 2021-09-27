Deutsche Bank AG Has $51.12 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.54% of Assurant worth $51,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

AIZ stock opened at $161.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.46 and a 12-month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

