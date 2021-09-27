Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 129,076 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $52,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 59.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

