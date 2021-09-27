Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 22,870 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $57,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 164.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $482.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.20 and a 1 year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.16.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.