Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $50,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $388.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

