Deutsche Bank AG Sells 584,037 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227,434 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 584,037 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of América Móvil worth $48,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth $382,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AMX opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

