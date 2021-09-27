Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DB opened at $12.70 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

