Dev Protocol Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $78,944.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00007840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013020 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00421929 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

