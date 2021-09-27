DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $3,866,031.62 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $560.74 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 44.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

