DigitalBits Achieves Market Cap of $406.70 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $406.70 million and $1.81 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00364563 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00962051 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

