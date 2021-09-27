Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $207.89 on Monday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $217.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.51. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dillard’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Dillard’s worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

