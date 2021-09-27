Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.99 and last traded at $78.63. 6,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 75,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.73.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Docebo by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Docebo by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Docebo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

