Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$119.00 at Cormark

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$97.00 to C$119.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.55.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO stock opened at C$105.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.