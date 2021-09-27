Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Domo stock traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Domo by 145,949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 589,636 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,238,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domo by 19,400.2% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 249,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

