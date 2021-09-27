Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 646 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $23,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RLAY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,144. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

