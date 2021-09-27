Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 646 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $23,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RLAY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,144. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.
