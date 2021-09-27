DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $8,670,800.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $6,726,400.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $220.52 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DASH. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

