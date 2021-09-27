Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 361.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
