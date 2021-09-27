Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of 361.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

