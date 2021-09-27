DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of DRD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.18. DRDGOLD has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $288,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

