DuckDaoDime 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $382,178.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $14.08 million and $382,178.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.57 or 0.00031470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00101118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.84 or 0.99783586 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.55 or 0.06960671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.47 or 0.00748067 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

