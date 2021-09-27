DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post sales of $2.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.35 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $9.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.23 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $26.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

DRRX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 9,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.26. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in DURECT by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DURECT by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DURECT by 600.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in DURECT by 248,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 79,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

