Dvision Network (DVI) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Dvision Network has a market capitalization of $105.25 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00123930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

