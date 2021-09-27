Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $51,000 in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $223,146. 17.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CSLT stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.82. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castlight Health Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

