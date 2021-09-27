Edgeware Price Tops $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $73.89 million and $3.00 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00054520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00122626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,446,735,667 coins and its circulating supply is 5,815,912,097 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

