Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,793,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health worth $894,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,015 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

