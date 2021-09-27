Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $152.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.90. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.