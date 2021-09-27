Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.