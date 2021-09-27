Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $245,000 Investment in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRET opened at $9.62 on Monday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

