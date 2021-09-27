Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$55.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.06.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$50.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.24. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$35.80 and a 12 month high of C$51.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1425359 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

