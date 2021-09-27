Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Position Reduced by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $480,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $77.01 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

