Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.88.

Encompass Health stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

