Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA traded down $4.92 on Monday, hitting $117.77. 212,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

