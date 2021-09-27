Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TSE EDV opened at C$29.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.21. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 3.2499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

