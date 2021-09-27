Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Enerplus by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,942,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

