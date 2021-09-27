Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.93

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.93 and last traded at C$9.89, with a volume of 1704187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -8.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.