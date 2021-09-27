Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $712,000 Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,932,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,979,000 after buying an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $113,973,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 70,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 879,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 819,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $834.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

